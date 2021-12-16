The Matrix Resurrections Early Buzz: A Self-Referential And Joyously Irreverent Blast

By Ariel Fisher/Dec. 16, 2021 10:12 pm EST/Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 10:43 pm EST

Whoa

Anticipation has been at a fever pitch for Lana Wachowski's "The Matrix Resurrection," and the time for feedback has come. As embargos lifted, critics who had recently seen the latest installment were finally able to speak their minds about the film and let the world know what they could expect. This film already looks brighter and more vibrant than its predecessors, and theories about what to expect have been rampant. The /Film team has already done deep dives into the first trailer, analyzed specific roles, relished its embrace of nostalgia in certain clips, and just generally gotten really excited.

So, will you take the blue pill, and go to bed believing whatever you want to believe? Or will you take the red pill, keep reading this article, and see how deep the rabbit hole goes?

He Knows Kung Fu

So far, the reactions are overwhelmingly positive. Our very own Chris Evangelista had nothing but positive things to say about it: 

Following that up with quite possibly the greatest feedback anyone could give:

But he wasn't alone. Other members of the /Film team loved it, too. Hoai-Tran Bui called it "the best romance movie of the year," and Jenna Busch acknowledges its imperfections while unabashedly enjoying it regardless.

Overall, folks are loving it. Some are even going as far as to call it one of the best movies of the year. 

There is No Spoon!

Not everyone was up for the ride, unfortunately. 

Whoa, Deja Vu

Keanu Reeves The Matrix Resurrections Warner Bros.

Others, meanwhile, had a more mixed reaction to the film. 

They promised to throw down the "Matrix" gauntlet again, and boy howdy it seems like that's exactly what Lana Wachowski and the team have done. Even when it presumably swings and misses, it's the audacity that seems to be winning people over. 

