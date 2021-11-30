The Matrix Resurrections Plot Details And Images Promise A Movie That 'Throws Down The Matrix Gauntlet Again'

Though Lana Wachowski will be going solo on directing duties with "The Matrix Resurrections," we can officially say that the gang is back together and ready to deliver even more of what audiences loved — and potentially some of the stuff they didn't! — the first time around. With the film's Christmastime release just around the corner (how is it almost December already???), Entertainment Weekly spoke with much of the cast and crew and managed to elicit quite a few fascinating tidbits about the upcoming film. For one thing, we can expect an extension of the technology-focused narrative of the original trilogy in this new film, the story of which apparently "exploded rather fully formed" from Lana Wachowski's mind.

According to the director:

"Technology paradoxically brought us closer together while also isolating or inculcating us from each other. The power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality was an important part of the new narrative for 'Matrix Resurrections.' "Art is a mirror. Most will prefer to gaze at the surface but there will be people like me who enjoy what lies behind the looking glass. I made this movie for them."

In addition to justifying the return of Neo and Trinity (who are described in the report to be "seemingly alive and well, but their minds are locked away inside the Matrix, which has become more dangerous"), "Resurrections" is tasked with living up to the expectations of the original. According to Reeves, "It's throwing down the Matrix gauntlet again; it's super smart, clever, entertaining, suspenseful, and funny."

The highly emotional love story between Neo and Trinity appears to be intact, as well, with newcomer Jonathan Groff — casually referred to as "a suit who might be more than he appears to be" — remarking that "When I read the script for this movie I cried, because the idea of watching these two iconic actors in these two iconic parts coming back and fighting to have their love again just wrecked me."

The Entertainment Weekly report also included a few new looks at the film which you can see below, putting Groff, Toby Onwumere, Eréndira Ibarra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jessica Henwick's characters in the spotlight.

"The Matrix Resurrections" comes to theaters on December 23, 2021.