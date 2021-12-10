The Matrix Resurrections Clip: 'Nothing Comforts Anxiety Like A Little Nostalgia'

Get ready to take a bullet train into the heart of "The Matrix Resurrections." Warner Bros. has released a new clip from the movie in conjunction with the Game Awards 2021, and it is a doozy, this clip.

Ever since the studio revealed (or, should I say, finally confirmed) the title of the movie back in August, questions have swirled about the approach that director Lana Wachowski would take with "The Matrix Resurrections." The reason for that is that the title reveal came with a description of the first trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections," which had only played at the CinemaCon convention at that point. Eventually, the trailer made its way online, and we were all able to see that it did indeed conjure some familiar old beats, "dead-leaf echoes," as Vladimir Nabokov might call them, of the first "Matrix" movie.

Would "The Matrix Resurrections" just be a knock-off and carbon copy of the original, blue-pilling us with nostalgic callbacks, hitting us with copious déjà vu glitches, like so many other inferior movie sequels we've seen? Well, it's certainly possible that it might still be that and do that in the end, but for now, at least, this clip inspires hope that we're in for something a little more special this time around.

Since "The Matrix" pioneered the visual effect of "bullet time" in 1999, it makes a certain sort of sense to have Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Jessica Henwick's blue-haired new character, Bugs, riding the bullet train, or Shinkansen, in Japan. Does Yahya Abdul-Mateen II make an appearance as Morpheus in the clip below? You'll just have to watch it to find out.