How I Met Your Father Trailer: This Is The Story Of How Hilary Duff Starred In The Sitcom Spin-Off

Enjoying a run of nearly a decade, "How I Met Your Mother" was one of the most popular sitcoms of the late aughts and into the 2010s. Now, the series is getting a femme-forward spin-off appropriately named "How I Met Your Father" starring Hilary Duff as Sophie, and her close-knight group of thirtysomething friends, Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) as they try to figure out who they are, what they want for their futures, and how to navigate the dating landscape in the era of apps and seemingly limitless options.

Kim Cattrall is playing the older version of Sophie, and the trailer features her onscreen, a major difference compared to the original show which only featured Bob Saget as an unseen narrator retelling the story to his children. In addition to Cattrall, Daniel Augustin ("David Makes Man"), Josh Peck ("Turner & Hooch") and Ashley Reyes ("American Gods") are all set to appear in recurring roles.

The series comes from showrunners Isaac Aptak and Elizabeth Berger, executive producing alongside Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy, with Hilary Duff serving as a producer.