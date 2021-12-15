Daily Podcast: Hawkeye Episode 5 Spoiler Discussion

On the December 15, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Ben Pearson to have a spoiler-filled discussion about "Hawkeye" episode 5, which is entitled "Ronin."

Opening Banter: Brad was away last week and is still not caught up.

In The Spoiler Room: Hawkeye Episode 5 "Ronin"

Feedback Joe B from Forest of Dean, UK writes in "Love the podcast! Loving Hawkeye! My wife was not keen as she thinks he's lame but she is loving the show too! I'm probably being too tinfoil with this one but it stuck with me that Jack keeps getting his sayings wrong and now I'm wondering if he's a skrull! What do you guys think?"

