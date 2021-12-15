Let's Talk About That Hawkeye Episode 5 Bathroom Scene

This is not the first Blip tragedy we've borne witness to in our post-"Avengers: Endgame" world. The fourth episode of "WandaVision ” opened in similarly dramatic fashion, with a cloud of dust soon revealed to be Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), asleep beside the empty hospital bed that once held her mother. Monica awoke to discover that she — and half the world's population — had disappeared for five years, a bizarre reality that was only the second most disturbing fact revealed to her. Much more painful was the realization that her mother passed away in her absence.

The sharp gut punch of loss returns to the MCU each time we revisit the impact of the Blip. For Monica, it fueled the rest of her story in "WandaVision," as she was able to understand Wanda's pain while other S.W.O.R.D. agents were preoccupied seeing the Scarlet Witch as a villain. Monica used their shared pain to get through to Wanda — but Yelena is taking her story in a different direction. When Yelena arrives back in Ana's mansion, five years after she turned to dust, her new reality sends her spiraling. Five years of her life lost? Half the world dusted away? But before lingering too long on the details, one thought jumps to the top of her mind: "I need to find Natasha," she realizes. "Can you help me find Natasha? I need to tell her I'm okay."

By this point, news probably hasn't reached the public, but will soon become common enough knowledge to be included in a high school tribute video: Natasha Romanov is dead. Yelena may have spent some time searching, but would eventually come upon the painful truth that brings her to Natasha's grave in the "Black Widow" end credits scene. Their sisterly bond was the crux of that film, meaning more to Yelena than she was initially able to admit. Though they went their separate ways at the end of the movie, and Yelena seemed somewhat hurt by Natasha returning to her Avengers family, their connection still trumped any lingering tension. They'd finally come to terms with how much they meant to one another — only to have that reunion be their last.