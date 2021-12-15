Rumble Star Terry Crews Talks Playing A Heel And Overcoming Self-Doubt [Interview]

You are currently the voice of, in my opinion, the most wonderful dad in animation as Duane on "Craig of the Creek."

Yeah, I love that show!

Oh, it was my comfort food during the start of the pandemic! Comparing that character with your role in "Rumble," Tentacular is a bit of a heel, so I'm curious if there were any other heel characters that you looked toward for inspiration?

First of all, you got to know both of those characters are me. You can ask my wife, [she'll say] "He's a heel." You know, this is the reality of what even social media is, and the whole thing is that they're realizing that celebrities are real people. And the problem is that sometimes they're good and sometimes they're bad. You know what I mean? I acknowledge that. And one thing I always wanted to be is a real person. This is why I've been very vulnerable about my own things, about who I am and what I've been through, because something about hiding behind that mystifying image thing has always been... I think it's a problem just in that people tend to deify guys and put them up and all this stuff.

Totally.

But when I look at Duane, I love that character because that is me. I mean, with my 32 years of marriage and all my five kids, I get in that booth and I'm right back there. Because my kids are grown. I mean, they're all adults now, but I go back to that time of my life when they were that age. But also when I'm playing Tentacular, I go back into the bravado and a lot of the narcissism that was necessary to play in the NFL. You know what I mean?