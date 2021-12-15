Be A Good Consumer And Watch A Short Film For Zara Directed By Luca Guadagnino And Starring John C. Reilly

The next time you're in the market for a sheer lace shirt, some distressed velvet suit pants, a bright green faux fur jacket, or a Micky Mouse Christmas sweater, remember, Zara doesn't just do clothes, they're making movies. That's right, the same place that sells lime green sequin wrap dresses is doling short, but still surprisingly long films starring John C. Reilly as Santa Claus.

Why is this happening? Because they have more money than God and they want to spend it while charging you steadily increasing prices for a top that you'll feel resigned to donate after wearing it once and realizing the material is itchy and the fit is weird. That's Zara, baby. They've been tricking you into buying their high fashion knock-offs since lookbook.nu was a thing, and they're not going to stop anytime soon. In the words of Taylor Swift, "'Tis the damn season."

Ah yes, the holidays. The season to buy stuff and gift stuff and to spend more time in malls than is mentally healthy and/or physically healthy. (You know, because of Covid.) Zara has upped the ante this year and kicked off their grand scheme to convince you to buy a $400 jacquard coat with a jaunty little Christmas movie called "O Night Divine." I don't know what's divine about paying your workers "sub-poverty wages," but I guess we're all about to find out!