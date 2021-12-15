Reservation Dogs Co-Creator Is Making A Heist Series For FX

Collider announced that Sterlin Harjo, the co-creator of "Reservation Dogs" alongside Taika Waititi, secured a deal with FX Productions to develop new content for the network. Harjo served as the hit show's executive producer, showrunner, writer, and director. Before his extensive work on "Reservation Dogs", Harjo directed and produced the films "Mekko" in 2015 and "Barking Water" in 2009. Both feature narratives about Indigenous communities and struggles surrounding death, love, and healing in both the past and present. Harjo is a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma with Muscogee heritage. He primarily tells stories set in his home state of Oklahoma and his resume consists of various shorts, feature films, and documentaries about Indigenous communities. His latest documentary, "Love and Fury" was released in 2020 and follows Native artists exploring their complex identities while advocating for their art to be recognized in a post-colonial world.

While discussing the announcement, President of FX Original Programming Nick Grad stated:

"We believe in Sterlin's unique vision and welcome this opportunity to continue to partner with him in bringing more great TV to FX. I'm excited to continue growing my collaboration with FX and have the opportunity to champion more Indigenous voices and stories."

I'm sure that Grad is not alone in his excitement since "Reservation Dogs" received several positive reviews and has been picked up for a season 2.

Harjo is now spreading his wings at FX by working on a new untitled TV series with Jonathan Lee, an award-winning author, editor, and screenwriter. Lee's most recent novel "The Great Mistake" is a dramatization of the life and murder of Andrew Haswell Green, a historical figure primarily known for his contributions to the creation of such landmarks as The Met, Central Park, and The New York Public Library. The new FX series from Harjo and Lee is described as a heist thriller centered around a Native woman. Harjo is set to direct as well as co-write with Lee. He will also serve as executive producer alongside Garrett Basch through the label Dive.