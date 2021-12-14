Guillermo Del Toro Reveals His Scrapped Original Story For Pacific Rim 2

In an interview with The Wrap, del Toro explained the general plot points for his version of the sequel, saying:

"The villain was this tech guy that had invented basically sort of the internet 2.0. And then they realized that all his patents came to him one morning. And so little by little, they started putting together this and they said, 'Oh, he got them from the Precursors.' The guys that control the Kaiju. And then we found out that the precursors are us thousands of years in the future."

Yes, you read that correctly. There would be some wild "Battlestar Galactica"-esque time travel/timeline nonsense in his dream sequel. A classic "humanity is its own worst enemy" lesson. Of course, in a delightful del Toro movie, the weirdness doesn't stop there. If he got his way, del Toro was really going to expand on the Precursors' evil plans. As he explains it:

"They're trying to terraform, trying to re-harvest the earth to survive. Wow. And that we were in exo-bio-suits that looked alien, but they were not. We were inside. And it was a really interesting paradox."

If you remember the plot of "Pacific Rim: Uprising" better than I did, you might recognize some of those plot points! As del Toro admits in the interview, some elements of his original storyline did make their way into the official sequel, including the Precursors' plan to terraform the earth. It also seems like they reconstituted the evil inventor/tech guy into Newt Geiszler's evil scientist/drone creator for "Uprising," but hey, they're all just riffs off of Faust anyway, right? A thirst for knowledge can only lead you down one path, making a deal with the more evil version of your past/future self. It's a tale as old as time.