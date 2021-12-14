Insecure: The End Trailer: Go Behind The Scenes As The HBO Series Comes To A Close
Nothing brings on the waterworks quite like the end of an era, so prepare to break out the Kleenex "Insecure" fans — Issa Rae's momentous comedy is coming to a close.
Two episodes remain in the show's final season, meaning we have about an hour left to put a bow on the misadventures of our favorite awkward Black girl. But before the final curtain call, Rae and HBO have an emotional parting gift for the audience: "Insecure: The End," a documentary celebrating the journey from "cultural favorite to a cultural movement." Arriving in tandem with the series finale, the documentary will be available to stream on HBO Max on December 26.
If you aren't already sucked into the wondrous world of "Insecure," then get abroad as fast as you can! There are still two weeks left and five seasons to binge (which may seem like a lot, but is well worth all the sleep you'll lose). Come for the comedy, stay for the way they tug at your heartstrings by diving face first into painful relatability. The series tracks the lives and friendship of Issa Dee (Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji), two Black women nearing 30, working through their flaws, figuring out their insecurities and struggling to cope with endless awkward experiences. Rae's series set out to show Black people just living life in L.A., and spent five seasons deliver on its promises: instead of being overly concerned with unpacking every single "timely" racial issue that gained traction between seasons, "Insecure" has always stayed close and true to its characters and the emotional honesty that Rae first brought to the series.
Insecure: The End Trailer
That's a wrap, okay?! No finale celebration would be complete without a tearful goodbye from the series creator so naturally, the trailer begins with Rae wiping away tears and toasting the cast and crew: "I'm just incredibly humbled and blessed." Showrunner Prentice Penny follows up to celebrate legacy of "Insecure," a series sure to echo throughout he TV landscape:
"Working in television for a long time and not being able to see people that looked like me... To be able to do a show like that now sets the groundwork to make more shows like us is just really special."
This series is a passion project from Issa Rae, co-created by Larry Wilmore. The Emmy-winning series arrived back in 2016, but has roots dating back even further — to Rae's 2011 webseries, "The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl." The YouTube project lasted only two seasons, following the life of J (Rae) as she navigated work, love, the internet and the many awkward situations they put her in. With humor, love and drama, the series zoomed in on the day-to-day life of a Black woman. Sound familiar?
"Insecure" began with eight episodes intent on delving into the love of Molly and Issa, friends since college, struggling through life and love in South L.A. The series has never lost sight of that heart, but has since become so much more. The documentary will feature interviews with Rae, Orji, Penny and other cast/crew, including Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Wade Allain-Marcus, Kendrick Sampson, and Christina Elmore.
"Insecure: The End" will debut on HBO Max on December 26, 2021 before premiering on HBO the next day, December 27, at 10:00 P.M. ET/PT.