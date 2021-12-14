Insecure: The End Trailer: Go Behind The Scenes As The HBO Series Comes To A Close

Nothing brings on the waterworks quite like the end of an era, so prepare to break out the Kleenex "Insecure" fans — Issa Rae's momentous comedy is coming to a close.

Two episodes remain in the show's final season, meaning we have about an hour left to put a bow on the misadventures of our favorite awkward Black girl. But before the final curtain call, Rae and HBO have an emotional parting gift for the audience: "Insecure: The End," a documentary celebrating the journey from "cultural favorite to a cultural movement." Arriving in tandem with the series finale, the documentary will be available to stream on HBO Max on December 26.

If you aren't already sucked into the wondrous world of "Insecure," then get abroad as fast as you can! There are still two weeks left and five seasons to binge (which may seem like a lot, but is well worth all the sleep you'll lose). Come for the comedy, stay for the way they tug at your heartstrings by diving face first into painful relatability. The series tracks the lives and friendship of Issa Dee (Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji), two Black women nearing 30, working through their flaws, figuring out their insecurities and struggling to cope with endless awkward experiences. Rae's series set out to show Black people just living life in L.A., and spent five seasons deliver on its promises: instead of being overly concerned with unpacking every single "timely" racial issue that gained traction between seasons, "Insecure" has always stayed close and true to its characters and the emotional honesty that Rae first brought to the series.