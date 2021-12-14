Brad Pitt To Renovate Legendary Recording Studio He Happens To Own

The Hollywood Reporter announced that Brad Pitt plans to restore a piece of rock music history on the 900-acre property he purchased with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. In 2012, the two A-list celebrities purchased the entire Miraval estate for a cool $60 million. Located in Correns, France, the expansive property consists of a castle, historic church where the couple privately wed, manicured vineyard, as well as a famous music studio where legendary bands such as Pink Floyd, AC/DC, and The Cure recorded some of their most iconic records.

Within the historic property near the French Rivera, Studio Miraval was its own musical oasis in the 1970s and 1980s. Dreamy, drug-induced rockstars of the times had three houses to relax in and go for a swim in between recording, and a live-in chef to prepare meals. The studio itself measures around 3,000 square feet and is equipped with a control room measuring 650 square feet. Built in 1977 by French Jazz pianist Jacques Loussier, the recording facility was in full use up until 20 years ago when its bones fell into disrepair and its analog equipment became dusty and dated.

Focusing on overseeing the studio's renovations, Pitt plans to open Studio Miraval in the summer of 2022. To help him bring his vision to life, he brought on 30-year-old Damien Quintard, a Paris-based music engineer whose resume includes working with Brian Eno and Gaspard Augé of the French techno duo Justice. Quintard also contributed to the development of the Dolby Atmos system comprised of an immersive "3D" sound experience. Pitt envisions a clean minimalism for the studio upgrade and stated that Quintard has "an acute sense for emotions and simplicity." He continued, "The most beautiful records are also done with absolute simplicity. My whole philosophy relates to that — the simple beauty of mono recordings from the 1950s and 1960s, using a single microphone." This is the underlying concept for the studio's aesthetic, a deviation from its original '70s architecture. Quintard elaborated that "we redesigned everything to be so simple, so pure. Light is everywhere. The future is light."