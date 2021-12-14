Ghostbusters: Afterlife Cast Shawshank Redemption Actor Bob Gunton As Egon's Stand-In

The finale of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has proven to be somewhat of a demarcation line for viewers. Either you buy into the sentimental nostalgia of seeing Harold Ramis' Egon make one final appearance on screen or you don't and it comes off as incredibly ghoulish.

I'm personally in the former camp. Seeing Ramis on screen again, even in a CGI capacity, standing shoulder to shoulder with Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson to finally put Gozer in her place was a full-circle moment that made me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. I totally get the grinches on this one, though. The very idea of bringing back a dead actor on-screen is sketchy to begin with and the history of doing so on film isn't exactly flawless.

Love it or hate it, you have to admit on a technical level Jason Reitman and his team executed it pretty well. I buy this more than Princess Leia and Grand Moff Tarkin in "Rogue One," for instance. In order to pull this effect off, not only did they have to hire the best of the best of the digital effects world, they also cast one of our best character actors as his stand-in.