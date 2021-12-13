Catch Up On MacGruber With This Excellent Recap Song Sung By Maya Rudolph
The last time we saw MacGruber (Will Forte) was on the big screen all the way back in 2010, so it makes sense that the comedy hero needs a bit of re-introduction. Who better to do the job than the character's dead wife, Casey (Maya Rudolph), via a lengthy, epic country song called "The Greatest Man To Ever Walk Planet Earth"?
In a new clip from the upcoming Peacock series, Rudolph appears in the spotlight, surrounded by candles and still wearing Casey's wedding dress. If you, like many people, haven't thought about "MacGruber" in years, this ridiculous recap will send you right back to the heyday of the "Saturday Night Live" parody sketch-turned-theatrical misfire.
A Throat-Ripping Walk Down Memory Lane
Rudolph reminds us that MacGruber was a military secret weapon, and hypes up his talents as we see shots of him holding a celery stalk between his bare buns. After a montage of bloody throat rippings, Casey laments that the pair's marriage only lasted seven seconds thanks to a fatal explosion rigged by MacGruber's nemesis, Dieter Von Cunth (Val Kilmer). She regales audiences with a musical summary of the entire film, from MacGruber's blossoming relationship with Vicki St. Elmo (Kristin Wiig) to his brutal takedown of Von Cunth, complete with corpse desecration via cliffside urination.
At this point, the persistent existence of "MacGruber" is in itself hilarious. The character originated on "Saturday Night Live" in 2007, in a parody of the '80s series "MacGyver" written by The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone. While MacGyver is a resourceful hero who often saves the day using whatever is on hand, MacGruber tends to totally blow it when faced with a ticking clock, resulting in the explosive death of his loved ones. The 2010 movie adaptation turned MacGruber's antics up a notch or ten but wasn't critically or commercially successful. For years, the hero and his over-the-top franchise seemed to be done for.
Send Complaints To Suzanne
Yet, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, "MacGruber" is set to ride again on Peacock. Kristin Wiig and Ryan Phillippe have signed on to reprise their roles, while the surprisingly stacked cast also includes Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, and even Sam Elliott as MacGruber's dad. "MacGruber" is a little bit like a meme. If it's not for you the first time you see it, you know it's certain to come back around again, and somewhere along the line, it'll suddenly strike you as hilarious.
If the team's commitment to the decade-long bit and an impressively eclectic new cast isn't enough to get you on board, Maya Rudolph singing "spread the word, you freakin' turd" in a vaguely Southern accent might finally be the tipping point. And if you still don't like it, she's even included an email where you can send complaints to some lady named Suzanne.
"MacGruber" will debut on Peacock on December 16, 2021.