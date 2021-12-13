Catch Up On MacGruber With This Excellent Recap Song Sung By Maya Rudolph

Yet, like a phoenix rising from the ashes, "MacGruber" is set to ride again on Peacock. Kristin Wiig and Ryan Phillippe have signed on to reprise their roles, while the surprisingly stacked cast also includes Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane, and even Sam Elliott as MacGruber's dad. "MacGruber" is a little bit like a meme. If it's not for you the first time you see it, you know it's certain to come back around again, and somewhere along the line, it'll suddenly strike you as hilarious.

If the team's commitment to the decade-long bit and an impressively eclectic new cast isn't enough to get you on board, Maya Rudolph singing "spread the word, you freakin' turd" in a vaguely Southern accent might finally be the tipping point. And if you still don't like it, she's even included an email where you can send complaints to some lady named Suzanne.

"MacGruber" will debut on Peacock on December 16, 2021.