Daily Podcast: Why Did Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Underperform At The Box Office?

On the December 13, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news desk writer Ryan Scott to discuss this weekend's box office, and more specifically the financial failure of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story."

Opening Banter: Ryan introduces himself.

In The News:

Has Spielberg lost touch with what audiences want? ("The BFG," "Ready Player One," "Crystal Skull," "Tintin")

Are younger audiences not interested in stories about forbidden interracial romance?

Is it just the pandemic?

Are movie musicals on a decline? (this year "Dear Evan Hanson," "In The Heights")

This is not the end: (2017's "The Greatest Showman" debuted to 8.8 million, the soundtrack went trending and ended with $436 million globally)

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

