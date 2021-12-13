Daily Podcast: Why Did Steven Spielberg's West Side Story Underperform At The Box Office?
On the December 13, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news desk writer Ryan Scott to discuss this weekend's box office, and more specifically the financial failure of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story."
Opening Banter: Ryan introduces himself.
In The News:
- Ryan: West Side Story Box Office Is Not Music To The Film Industry's Ears
-
Ryan runs down weekend box office
-
Can award buzz save it?
-
This is not the end: (2017's "The Greatest Showman" debuted to 8.8 million, the soundtrack went trending and ended with $436 million globally)
- Why do you think it underperformed? Why weren't people interested in this one?
-
Hannah thinks its bad marketing despite great reviews?
-
Are movie musicals on a decline? (this year "Dear Evan Hanson," "In The Heights")
-
Is it just the pandemic?
-
Older audiences
-
Are younger audiences not interested in stories about forbidden interracial romance?
-
-
Has Spielberg lost touch with what audiences want? ("The BFG," "Ready Player One," "Crystal Skull," "Tintin")
- On the other side of the coin: Disney's "Encanto" came out a few weeks ago and "WSS" barely beat that this weekend. That's another musical, skewing younger and it hasn't hit big Disney numbers.
-
Also mentioned:
-
Hannah: Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" Set To Bomb With $10.5 Million Opening Weekend
-
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.