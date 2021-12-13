The Book Of Boba Fett TV Spot Reveals New Footage As Boba And Fennec Prepare For War

As one might expect, the creative team behind "The Book of Boba Fett," namely Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez, have been tight-lipped in terms of specifics with the show. This bit of dialogue may be setting up a major plot point, with a turf war emerging on Tatooine following Boba's power grab. In the criminal underworld, it's not as though a major shake-up such as that would just go over smoothly, so that makes perfect sense. But one gets the feeling that something bigger is hiding beneath the footage we've been shown thus far.

Favreau and Filoni, who are also behind "The Mandalorian," serve as executive producers alongside Rodriguez, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, with Colin Wilson Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers. John Bartnicki is producing and John Hampian is on board as co-producer. Morrison and Wen are the only two confirmed cast members, reaffirming that we may well be in for plenty of surprises on that front.

"The Book of Boba Fett" debuts on Disney+ on December 29.