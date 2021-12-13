Encanto Hits Digital Just In Time For Christmas, Blu-Ray Early Next Year

"Encanto," like most of Disney's animated films released over the last 10 years, has gotten a warm reception from critics, with praise going to its lush animation and lively music (if less so its formulaic plot). When it comes to the box office, however, it's only made a little over $150 million, so clearly a lot of families are waiting to catch it at home. They won't have to have much longer, either.

Having previously announced "Encanto" will debut on Disney+ this year on December 24, the Mouse House has now confirmed the film will become available on Digital that same day. It will later arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 8, 2022.

The "Encanto" home market package will, naturally, have more than just the film in multiple formats. Its list of bonus features includes the animated short "Far From The Tree," as well as a Sing Along option, multiple clips that go behind-the scenes of the movie, deleted scenes, and outtakes that offer some "good-natured fun" by showing the film's voice cast flubbing their lines in the recording booth.

For those unfamiliar, here is the movie's official synopsis: