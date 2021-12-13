Encanto Hits Digital Just In Time For Christmas, Blu-Ray Early Next Year
"Encanto," like most of Disney's animated films released over the last 10 years, has gotten a warm reception from critics, with praise going to its lush animation and lively music (if less so its formulaic plot). When it comes to the box office, however, it's only made a little over $150 million, so clearly a lot of families are waiting to catch it at home. They won't have to have much longer, either.
Having previously announced "Encanto" will debut on Disney+ this year on December 24, the Mouse House has now confirmed the film will become available on Digital that same day. It will later arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 8, 2022.
The "Encanto" home market package will, naturally, have more than just the film in multiple formats. Its list of bonus features includes the animated short "Far From The Tree," as well as a Sing Along option, multiple clips that go behind-the scenes of the movie, deleted scenes, and outtakes that offer some "good-natured fun" by showing the film's voice cast flubbing their lines in the recording booth.
For those unfamiliar, here is the movie's official synopsis:
Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto, with all-new songs by award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family's last hope.
Looking Back On The Year of Lin-Manuel Miranda
2021 wound up being a big year for those who can't get enough of the work of Lin-Manuel Miranda. The "Hamilton" creator saw the delayed film adaptation of his and Quiara Alegría Hudes' stage musical "In the Heights" hit theaters, along with the debut of "Vivo" — an animated musical he wrote the songs for and lent his voice to — after Sony sold the movie to Netflix. Miranda then rounded out the year with his feature directorial debut on Netflix's "tick, tick... BOOM!" (a film based on Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical stage musical) shortly before "Encanto" launched over the Thanksgiving holidays.
As productive as this year was for Miranda, though, it was also one of mixed blessings. "In the Heights" bombed at the box office and drew criticisms of colorism (which Miranda apologized for), while "Vivo" earned perfectly respectable reviews and viewership on Netflix without creating major waves. That being said, "tick, tick... BOOM!" has gotten a great critical response, and "Encanto" is the highest grossing Covid-era animated film to date, so not too shabby, all in all.
To reiterate: "Encanto" premieres on Disney+ and Digital on December 24, 2021. It will become available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting February 8, 2022.