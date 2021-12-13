Hocus Pocus 2 Set Photos May Confirm The Sequel's Working Title

All those boxes got ticked, and the witches came back to raise hell, and it seems like something similar will be happening in the new movie which may be titled "Hocus Pocus 2: Black Flame" or something along those lines if these on-set photos are any indication. It's also possible that this is merely a production code name to keep all but tried-and-true fans from figuring out what's being filmed on the streets of Rhode Island.

Bette Midler ("The First Wives Club," "Beaches"), Sarah Jessica Parker ("Sex and the City," "Divorce"), and Kathy Najimy ("Sister Act," "Younger") are all set to return as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary, respectively in "Hocus Pocus 2, which is being helmed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal") from a screenplay by Jen D'Angelo ("Workaholics") for a fall 2022 streaming debut. Besides the title trio and Doug Jones ("Star Trek: Discovery," "The Shape of Water") as the late rotting Billy Butcherson, other cast members include three young women (Becca, Cassie, Izzy) living in present-day Salem who bring about the wrath of the three witches, played Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl," "Molly's Game"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt," "Crown Lake"), and Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories," "The Baker and the Beauty"). The film will also feature Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso," "Game of Thrones"), Tony Hale ("Veep," "Arrested Development"), Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War," "Good Boys"), Juju Brener ("Vanquish"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen.

Here is the official synopsis: