Star Wars: Visions Funko Pop And Bandai Figures Are Now Available For Pre-Order

If the "Hawkeye" Funko Pop and Marvel Legends figures haven't floored you, you're in for a treat. StarWars.com has released new "Star Wars: Visions" Funko Pop and Bandai figures. There are a bunch of really fun ones, and they're available for pre-order.

Here is the info on the Funko Pop figures from "The Duel:"

A mysterious stranger and his droid are making their way to your collectibles shelf. The Ronin and B5-56, from the Star Wars: Visions short "The Duel," are joining the Funko Pop! Star Wars collection, and StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the deluxe bobblehead as well as a pair of Bandai statues from "THE TWINS." For the Pop! scene, designers have rendered the unique hand-drawn black-and-white style in an unmistakable Funko sculpt, with the Ronin's red lightsaber adding a pop of color to the two bobbleheads.

They look stunning, and I know you crave them like you crave chocolate. If I'm right, you can head over to Target and pre-order these little guys for $24.99. They're a Target exclusive. The release date is "coming soon," and it says that it "ships by release date." So there's that.