Star Wars: Visions Funko Pop And Bandai Figures Are Now Available For Pre-Order
If the "Hawkeye" Funko Pop and Marvel Legends figures haven't floored you, you're in for a treat. StarWars.com has released new "Star Wars: Visions" Funko Pop and Bandai figures. There are a bunch of really fun ones, and they're available for pre-order.
Here is the info on the Funko Pop figures from "The Duel:"
A mysterious stranger and his droid are making their way to your collectibles shelf.
The Ronin and B5-56, from the Star Wars: Visions short "The Duel," are joining the Funko Pop! Star Wars collection, and StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the deluxe bobblehead as well as a pair of Bandai statues from "THE TWINS."
For the Pop! scene, designers have rendered the unique hand-drawn black-and-white style in an unmistakable Funko sculpt, with the Ronin's red lightsaber adding a pop of color to the two bobbleheads.
They look stunning, and I know you crave them like you crave chocolate. If I'm right, you can head over to Target and pre-order these little guys for $24.99. They're a Target exclusive. The release date is "coming soon," and it says that it "ships by release date." So there's that.
Karre and Am Poised for Battle
On the Bandai side of things, we've got Karre and Am from "The Twins," and they look fantastic. Here is the info for you:
From Bandai, new highly-posable sculpts of Karre and Am are poised for battle, becoming the newest S.H. Figuarts collectible action figures to join a sprawling collection of highly-detailed characters from across the Star Wars galaxy. All three are among the first pieces available for purchase from the Star Wars: Visions animated anthology, with the Bandai and Funko collectibles available in the US only at Target.
These stunning figures are exclusive to Target as well, but the pre-orders are already sold out. They retail for $84.99 each. Maybe when they come back in? It's not a holiday unless you can't get your hands on something expensive but cool from the "Star Wars" universe that you really want. I mean, it's tradition!
Since you can't get your hands on them right now, you can watch them in action in the anime anthology "Star Wars: Visions," which is streaming on Disney+. May the force be with you all, always.