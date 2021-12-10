Star Wars: Visions Funko Pop And Bandai Figures Are Now Available For Pre-Order

The Ronin and B5-56 Funkos StarWars.com
By Jenna Busch/Dec. 10, 2021 5:35 pm EST

If the "Hawkeye" Funko Pop and Marvel Legends figures haven't floored you, you're in for a treat. StarWars.com has released new "Star Wars: Visions" Funko Pop and Bandai figures. There are a bunch of really fun ones, and they're available for pre-order. 

Here is the info on the Funko Pop figures from "The Duel:"

A mysterious stranger and his droid are making their way to your collectibles shelf.

The Ronin and B5-56, from the Star Wars: Visions short "The Duel," are joining the Funko Pop! Star Wars collection, and StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal the deluxe bobblehead as well as a pair of Bandai statues from "THE TWINS."

For the Pop! scene, designers have rendered the unique hand-drawn black-and-white style in an unmistakable Funko sculpt, with the Ronin's red lightsaber adding a pop of color to the two bobbleheads.

They look stunning, and I know you crave them like you crave chocolate. If I'm right, you can head over to Target and pre-order these little guys for $24.99. They're a Target exclusive. The release date is "coming soon," and it says that it "ships by release date." So there's that. 

Karre and Am Poised for Battle

Star Wars Visions scene - The Twins Disney

On the Bandai side of things, we've got Karre and Am from "The Twins," and they look fantastic. Here is the info for you:

From Bandai, new highly-posable sculpts of Karre and Am are poised for battle, becoming the newest S.H. Figuarts collectible action figures to join a sprawling collection of highly-detailed characters from across the Star Wars galaxy. All three are among the first pieces available for purchase from the Star Wars: Visions animated anthology, with the Bandai and Funko collectibles available in the US only at Target.

disney
disney

These stunning figures are exclusive to Target as well, but the pre-orders are already sold out. They retail for $84.99 each. Maybe when they come back in? It's not a holiday unless you can't get your hands on something expensive but cool from the "Star Wars" universe that you really want. I mean, it's tradition! 

Since you can't get your hands on them right now, you can watch them in action in the anime anthology "Star Wars: Visions," which is streaming on Disney+. May the force be with you all, always.

