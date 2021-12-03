Hawkeye Funko Pops And Marvel Legends Figures Revealed
It's toy time, everyone! Funko and Hasbro Marvel Legends are releasing some "Hawkeye" goodies for you! Now, we're not getting them until next year, but if you want to buy these for holiday gifts, you could always blame the crazy shipping issues we're all having right now. Not that I'm condoning ... forget that. I'm totally condoning it. Lie!
As you likely know, the Marvel series "Hawkeye" has been streaming on Disney+, and we're halfway through the season so far, as of this writing. In last week's episode, we met Maya Lopez, aka Echo, played by Alaqua Cox. We saw her at the end of the second episode, but in the third, we got a good idea of who she is and a juicy mystery about who her uncle is. Kingpin? Is it Kingpin? It has to be Kingpin. Right?
According to some delightful tweets, we're getting an Echo and a Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld) Funko Pop figures, and Kate and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) Hasbro Marvel Legends figures. Don't worry. We have Pizza Dog info as well!
You Can Also Get a Kate with Pizza Dog!
On the Funko Pop side, we have Kate Bishop and Echo. Kate's figure is an Amazon exclusive. You can pre-order it now for $12.99 US, and it will be released on March 22, 2022. It's Prime eligible, so you should get it quickly. The Echo figure is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth for $11.99 US, and it's listed as available February 2022. FYI, though it wasn't tweeted, there is a Clint Barton figure that you can pre-order on Amazon or Entertainment Earth as well.
🔥 A Funko revelou os novos POPs da Echo e da Kate Bishop. pic.twitter.com/pLd6skaOLg
— Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) December 3, 2021
By the way, if you're a Pizza Dog fan, there is a Kate Funko with her little buddy at Entertainment Earth that is coming in February.
Hasbro Marvel Legends Disney+ Kate Bishop and Hawkeye. pic.twitter.com/ajOHQOfA6d
— Preternia (@preterniadotcom) December 3, 2021
For Hasbro Marvel Legends, we're getting both Kate and Clint in their purple and black costumes. Of course, Hawkeye isn't wearing his yet in the show. He saw Kate's drawing in the third episode and said his wife would divorce him if he wore something like that. By the way, I have to call out the super supportive team dynamic between Clint and Laura (Linda Cardellini). There was no, "When will you be home?" or "The kids will be heartbroken if you miss Christmas," when he told her he had to stay in New York City for a bit longer. It was really refreshing to see.
The figures both have a bow and arrow, as well as alternate hands, and will be available for purchase in 2022. Is it just me, or does the Clint figure look a little bit like Nathan Fillion? Either way, these are all going on my wish list!