Chippendales Movie Adds Seth Rogen And Elle Fanning Alongside Dev Patel

Get your singles out, the Chippendales movie is getting into a groove. The new feature from Regency, Bold Films, and Permut Productions will be directed by Craig Gillespie centers on the amazing story of the male exotic dance troupe, and now Seth Rogen and Elle Fanning are in negotiations to join the enterprise, bringing the former and Gillespie together for the first time since the "Pam and Tommy" Hulu series (about THAT tape, you know the one) that arrives next month. Craig Williams and Issac Adamson's early script drafts are being further developed by Lauren Blum and Rebecca Angelo, who are both penning the upcoming "Wolfman" feature from Blumhouse and Universal.

Dev Patel is already on board to don the bow tie, collar, and shirt cuffs in the starring role. Project custodian David Permut, who has worked on the Chippendales story for twenty years, is producing along with David Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Michel Litvak, and Svetlana Metkina of Bold Films.

Here is the synopsis for "Chippendales":

The movie will follow Steve Banerjee (Patel), who emigrated from India to Playa del Rey to chase the dream of fame and fortune. Bored with pumping gas in the Mobil station he owned, he found an outlet for his entrepreneurial dreams when he acquired the struggling L.A. rock club Destiny II. He transformed it with a new name and theme nights that included female mud wrestling and a "male exotic dance night for ladies only," with the latter catching on. Banerjee and his partners were presiding over a flesh empire that earned $8 million annually from club receipts and the sales of millions of calendars of its main attractions, with a large amount also coming from touring companies. Early co-creators included Paul Snider, whose Playboy bunny girlfriend Dorothy Stratten helped come up with the signature cuffs and collars uniforms. Snider later would murder Stratten and kill himself. Lawsuits and disputes involving Banerjee followed, leading to a violence-filled descent.