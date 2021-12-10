More Cast Announcements For Fall Of The House Of Usher: All Of Your Mike Flanagan Faves Are Back

"The Fall of the House of Usher" is one of famed horror writer Edgar Allen Poe's wilder works, with themes of madness, incest, a family curse, and the fragility of the human psyche. It follows the two Usher siblings, Roderick and Madeline, after they fall ill and invite a friend to come visit them for help. Roderick believes that their home is alive, a theme that repeats throughout Poe's work.

Flanagan announced a big chunk of the cast in a twitter thread yesterday, including regular collaborator Carla Gugino alongside industry veterans Frank Langella and Mark Hamill. Langella will be playing Roderick Usher, while Hamill will play "a character surprisingly at home in the shadows." Mary McDonell will play Madeline Usher, and Carl Lumbley will play "legendary investigator C. Auguste Dupin," a recurring Poe character who doesn't actually show up in the "Fall of the House of Usher" short story.

Now, we have a lot more names to add to that line-up.

"Midnight Mass" alums joining the cast of "The Fall of the House of Usher" include Henry Thomas, Samatha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Michael Trucco, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Annabeth Gish, and Robert Longstreet. Other Flanagan repeats include T'nia Miller from "Bly Manor," Katie Parker from "Bly Manor" and "Hill House," and Kyliegh Curran from "Doctor Sleep." From his upcoming "The Midnight Club," also for Netflix, are cast members Sauriyan Sapkota, Ruth Codd, and Aya Furukawa. New to the Flanagan fold are actors Malcolm Goodwin, Paola Nuñez, and Daniel Jun. Goodwin previously co-starred with Kohli on the CW series "iZombie," based on the popular comic book series.