More Cast Announcements For Fall Of The House Of Usher: All Of Your Mike Flanagan Faves Are Back
Mike Flanagan's horror miniseries and movies have been major hits for Netflix. "The Haunting of Hill House," "The Haunting of Bly Manor," and "Midnight Mass" all drew viewers in with promises of spooks and scares, only to make them explore grief, loneliness, and existential angst. While Flanagan's creations aren't exactly light popcorn watching, they are incredibly engaging, and part of that is due to the incredible actors he keeps bringing back to his projects. The writer and director revealed some of the cast for his upcoming "The Fall of the House of Usher" miniseries for Netflix yesterday, but he revealed more today, and it's shaping up to be the biggest Flanagan project yet.
One Seriously Stacked Cast
"The Fall of the House of Usher" is one of famed horror writer Edgar Allen Poe's wilder works, with themes of madness, incest, a family curse, and the fragility of the human psyche. It follows the two Usher siblings, Roderick and Madeline, after they fall ill and invite a friend to come visit them for help. Roderick believes that their home is alive, a theme that repeats throughout Poe's work.
Flanagan announced a big chunk of the cast in a twitter thread yesterday, including regular collaborator Carla Gugino alongside industry veterans Frank Langella and Mark Hamill. Langella will be playing Roderick Usher, while Hamill will play "a character surprisingly at home in the shadows." Mary McDonell will play Madeline Usher, and Carl Lumbley will play "legendary investigator C. Auguste Dupin," a recurring Poe character who doesn't actually show up in the "Fall of the House of Usher" short story.
Now, we have a lot more names to add to that line-up.
"Midnight Mass" alums joining the cast of "The Fall of the House of Usher" include Henry Thomas, Samatha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Michael Trucco, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Annabeth Gish, and Robert Longstreet. Other Flanagan repeats include T'nia Miller from "Bly Manor," Katie Parker from "Bly Manor" and "Hill House," and Kyliegh Curran from "Doctor Sleep." From his upcoming "The Midnight Club," also for Netflix, are cast members Sauriyan Sapkota, Ruth Codd, and Aya Furukawa. New to the Flanagan fold are actors Malcolm Goodwin, Paola Nuñez, and Daniel Jun. Goodwin previously co-starred with Kohli on the CW series "iZombie," based on the popular comic book series.
A Few Words From Flanagan
Flanagan revealed the casting announcement via a Twitter thread, where he also shared his excitement for the upcoming series. He promised that this will be something different from anything Intrepid (his production company) has ever done before, and with a cast this big and talented, he's probably right. The "largest ensemble in Intrepid's history" not only includes loads of Flanagan regulars, but also adds some absolute titans in the form of Langella and Hamill. Flanagan noted that he hasn't yet revealed all of the cast, as there are a "few parts withstanding," but I'm already impressed.
The director also shared that long-time collaborator Michael Fimognari will also be returning to direct four of the eight episodes of the series (Flanagan will likely direct the other four). Flanagan's producing partner Trevor Macy will also return as executive producer.
At the end of his lengthy thread, Flanagan gave an excited sign-off that you can read below. He promised that this adaptation will be a mix of several Poe stories, so fans of horror should get ready to have their hearts broken and their nightmares made real when "The Fall of the House of Usher" comes to Netflix. There's no timeline for release yet, but the casting news means at least production can start soon, so here's hoping for a sad and spooky 2022.
Weâ€™ll see you on the other side. In the meantime, dim the lights, light a fire, and just imagine a deep voice in the dark, quietly intoningâ€¦ â€œOnce upon a midnight drearyâ€¦â€
— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) December 10, 2021