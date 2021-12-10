Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Teaser Gives First Look At Mads Mikkelsen's Grindelwald

Jude Law has a beard! The latest look at the third "Fantastic Beasts" movie shows off all the ways that the wizarding world is coming undone —breathtaking battles, immediate peril, fiery creatures — and still, the most important takeaway is Jude Law's Dumbledore being unfairly attractive (now with a beard). If you can manage to tear your attention away from his face, you'll hear his ominous warning to Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne): "The world as we know it is coming undone," he says. "Things that seem unimaginable today will seem inevitable tomorrow. Should you agree to do what I ask, you'll have to trust me, even when every instinct tells you not to."

Harry Potter fans are very well accustomed to the perilous consequences of following Albus Dumbledore, and it's looking like "The Secrets of Dumbledore" will keep the tradition going. The third entry in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise turns its attention to our favorite mentor figure, exposing some of his most closely guarded secrets as the war with Grindelwald (now played Mads Mikkelsen, replacing Johnny Depp) wages on. Precisely what secrets will the film delve into? That's the million galleon question. Though many fans certainly hope that the subtextual romantic relationship between Grindelwald and Dumbledore will finally be explored (in a capacity that isn't the author confirming suspicions years after the books have been published), there's no telling how the story will actually shake out.

The official synopsis offers a bit more insight:

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" hits theaters on April 15, 2022.