Star Wars Bits: The Book Of Boba Fett, The Acolyte, Star Wars: Eclipse, Star Wars: Hunters, And More!
In this edition of Star Wars Bits:
- New teaser for "The Book of Boba Fett"
- "The Acolyte" casts Amandla Stenberg
- "Star Wars" Eclipse gets a trailer
- "Star Wars: Visions" Funko Pops
- And more!
New Teaser for The Book of Boba Fett
A new minute-long teaser for "The Book of Boba Fett" has arrived, which you can watch above! Titled "The Return," the spot focuses on Fett escaping the Great Pit of Carkoon and reclaiming what's his. Listen for the sound of the Firespray's seismic charges woven into Ludwig Göransson's score.
Starring Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, "The Book of Boba Fett" debuts on Disney+ on December 29.
The Acolyte Casts Amandla Stenberg
Amandla Stenberg (of "The Hunger Games" and "Sleepy Hollow") will reportedly play the lead character in "Star Wars: The Acolyte," the upcoming live-action Disney+ series from Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll"). Variety confirmed a recent scoop from The Illuminerdi that the nonbinary actor would be playing the lead character, who might be named or codenamed "Aura."
"The Acolyte" is a mystery thriller that will "take us into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era." It's believed the series will take place roughly 50 years before the events of "The Phantom Menace" and focus heavily on female characters and martial arts action.
Star Wars Eclipse Gets a Trailer
Lucasfilm Games just released the first trailer for the upcoming video game "Star Wars Eclipse," currently in development by Quantic Dream ("Detroit: Become Human" and "Heavy Rain").
Set during the High Republic era, "Star Wars Eclipse" is an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in many ways, and puts the destinies of multiple playable characters in your hands, created in collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.
Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Trailer
Lucasfilm Games and developer Zynga dropped the gameplay trailer for "Star Wars: Hunters" today, giving us the first substantial look at the upcoming multiplayer, arena-combat game. You can check it out above!
The trailer reveals several playable characters that make for a varied, gloriously zany roster, including ferocious Wookiee Grozz, the lightsaber-wielding droid J-3DI, and Utooni, a pair of Jawas that stand on each other's shoulders to wreak havoc!
"Star Wars: Hunters" will be free to download for the Nintendo Switch, on the App Store, and on Google Play in 2022. For more information, check out SWHunters.com.
Star Wars: Visions Funko Pops
The Ronin and B5-56, from the "Star Wars: Visions" short "The Duel," are joining the Funko Pop! Star Wars collection. The deluxe bobblehead set is a Target exclusive and is available for pre-order now.
Also from "Star Wars: Visions" are new highly-posable S.H. Figuarts collectible action figures of Karre and Am from "The Twins," which are also Target exclusives. For more information, check out StarWars.com.
Hot Toys Mandalorian & Grogu Quarter Scale Collectible Set
Justin's Collection has an unboxing and review video of the Hot Toys Mandalorian & Grogu (Deluxe Version) Quarter Scale Collectible Set, which you can pre-order from Sideshow Collectibles.
Based on the appearance of "The Mandalorian" from the new season, the highly-accurate quarter-scale figure stands approximately 46cm tall, featuring meticulously crafted beskar armor pieces and helmet, skillfully tailored outfit, an attachable jetpack, his signature blaster rifle, pistol and blade, flamethrower effect, a satchel bag, and a range of accessories.
The quarter-scale collectible figure of the Child standing at 9cm tall features two interchangeable head sculpts with amazing likeness and 3 pairs of interchangeable ears, a specially tailored robe, a necklace, the little foundling's favorite silver knob, and a hover pram!
This Deluxe Version will exclusively include a beautifully crafted Mandalorian-themed diorama display base with LED light-up function, featuring elements of E-Web heavy repeating blaster, IG-11™, a Mandalorian helmet, and mythosaur™ skull signet.
Cool Custom Jabba the Hutt Toy
Mighty Jabba's Collection 3D-printed a vintage Kenner-style toy that depicts the puppeteers of Jabba the Hutt from "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi."
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Backlash
Disney recently uploaded a promotional video for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the immersive luxury hotel experience coming to Walt Disney World Resort. The video was deleted shortly after due to fan backlash. HelloGreedo has a new video recapping all the controversy and gives his thoughts on the matter.
This Week! in Star Wars
And finally, on This Week! in Star Wars, host Kristin Baver gives us the lowdown on all the latest news from that galaxy far, far away!
This week in Star Wars, we crack open the pages of Claudia Gray's upcoming novel "Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star" and take a look at the newest gameplay trailer from "Star Wars: Hunters." Plus, we get ready for "The Book of Boba Fett" coming to Disney+ by looking back at the journey of Fennec Shand.