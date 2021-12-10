Star Wars Bits: The Book Of Boba Fett, The Acolyte, Star Wars: Eclipse, Star Wars: Hunters, And More!

A new minute-long teaser for "The Book of Boba Fett" has arrived, which you can watch above! Titled "The Return," the spot focuses on Fett escaping the Great Pit of Carkoon and reclaiming what's his. Listen for the sound of the Firespray's seismic charges woven into Ludwig Göransson's score.

Starring Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, "The Book of Boba Fett" debuts on Disney+ on December 29.