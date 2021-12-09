Star Trek: Discovery's Mary Wiseman Confirms Tilly Will Return In Season 4 [Exclusive]

The fourth season of the American sci-fi television series "Star Trek: Discovery" has commenced, and already things are shaking up. Taking place nearly a millennium after the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series," CBS' "Discovery" follows the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery as they come up against an invisible anomaly under the command of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). The fourth season sees the return of several familiar faces, including Lt. Tilly, the optimistic personification of the very curiosity and faith in others that encompasses the spirit of the "Star Trek" franchise entire. Her difficult adjustment to the 32nd century alongside the pressure that comes with advancement (Tilly began the series as an ensign) has taken its toll on the overachiever, and so in the latest episode, "All Is Possible," the character has decided to pursue teaching with the Federation.

The beloved character that "Discovery" co-showrunner Aaron Harberts called "the soul of our show" has departed, but it's not the last time Trekkers will see the friendly face. In an exclusive interview with /Film, Mary Wiseman assures fans that, as her character says, her going away is "not forever."

"What I've been told I can say is that you will see Tilly later in the season," grins Wiseman before joking, "They have a sniper on me right now."

Not that that's anything Tilly couldn't handle.