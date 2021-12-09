Hawkeye Directors Talk About Kate Bishop Meeting [Spoiler] At The End Of Episode 4

This article contains major spoilers for "Hawkeye" Episode 4, "Partners, Am I Right?"

If there was one thing everyone agreed on when it came to Marvel Studios' "Black Widow," it was that Florence Pugh stole the film as Natasha Romanoff's pocket-loving sister-figure and fellow ex-Red Room assassin Yelena Belova. As /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui wrote in her review, Pugh's turn as Yelena "is equal turns prickly, hilariously self-effacing, and even a little soulful, showing the emotional vulnerability that has made the 'Midsommar' star into such an arthouse darling." Hence, even those who walked away from "Black Widow" feeling disappointed (slowly raises hand) were excited to learn that Yelena would soon return in the "Hawkeye" TV show ... if also under less than friendly circumstances, given that she's on a mission from Valentina Allegra de Fontaine to kill Clint Barton, believing him responsible for Natasha's death.

Yelena finally made her grand entrance near the end of "Hawkeye" episode 4, coming face to face with Clint and Kate Bishop. Of course, unlike those at home, Kate has no idea who she is other than a mysterious assassin trying to kill her new mentor/buddy. So, as the episode's directors Bert & Bertie explained to Variety, it was important for them to keep this in mind and have Kate react in a natural way to seeing Yelena for the first time, and not make her a glorified stand-in for those watching at home (who, unlike Kate, had feelings about Yelena coming into the episode).