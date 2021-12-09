Tom Holland Wants His Spider-Man To Fight A Living Vampire

Talk of Spider-Man villains has been a trending topic lately in the lead-up to the December 17 opening of Marvel Studios and Sony's hotly anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home." That might have something to do with the fact that (SPOILER from the trailer!) the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pulling out all the stops by bringing back non-canonical villains from Sony's non-MCU flicks to form a kind of Sinister Six, including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard, Sandman, and likely more. So with bad guys being such a big talking point, it's no wonder that star Tom Holland is looking ahead to who he might do battle with in future Spider-Man movies, of which he's said to be signing on to an additional three more after this latest one.

Here is what Holland told Rotten Tomatoes' Erik Davis about who he'd like Spidey to take on next: