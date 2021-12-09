Hawkeye Star Fra Fee On Playing Kazi, His Possible Future In The MCU & More [Interview]

Marvel is so expansive now, but everyone has their own relationship to it, either before or after. What was your relationship like with superhero stuff growing up? Did you have one with comics, or is this more new for you?

No, mate, I was a huge fan. So you can imagine me losing my whatever [laughter] whenever I got the job. I remember always loving Spider-Man, because I was a kid, a wee boy, and could relate to him. I loved the cartoon and all of the movies — I've loved every genesis of it. Then I became a huge fan of the MCU with "Iron Man" and loved all of these films. Absolutely adored them. I'm usually the first person to see these films. I'll be seeing "Spider-Man" soon, and I can't wait. So to be a part of it is just the stuff that dreams are made of. I'm still pinching myself all these months later, now that we're actually seeing it on our TV screens. It's utterly, utterly thrilling.

That's awesome to hear. Especially because in your case, Kazi has an interesting comics history. If people are watching the show, they might think this is a relatively minor character, but there is a lot of room for this guy to go, and you may or may not have posted something on Instagram a while ago in some clown makeup. That might have hinted at somewhere the character could go in the future. Have you had any discussions with Marvel about if you're going to be around more beyond the next couple of episodes? Are we going to see you show up elsewhere, maybe in the "Echo" show?

I would like to think that I can remember what I did for those final two episodes [laughter]. I was being very naughty and teasing everybody, I remember exactly what I was doing, showing a photograph from Halloween about eight years ago. But listen, I'm fully aware of the genesis of the character and his origins in the comic book and I'm always fascinated by where these characters have come from. Whether or not they're fully realized in the MCU world remains to be seen. I think there's always more to excavate and discover about any character, and I think Kazi is an utterly fascinating one. We've only really scratched at the surface. So if someone fancies exploring it further, I'm certainly available.