South Park's Second Paramount+ Movie Sets Premiere Date

As part of the deal with Paramount+ and "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the second of their 14 original television movies for the streaming network has set a premiere date. "South Park: Post Covid: Covid Returns" is due out on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The film is a continuation of the first exclusive event released on Thanksgiving, "South Park: Post Covid."

The first installment takes place in the near future where Stan, Kyle, Kenny, and Cartman are adults and have all gone their separate ways due to how they all handled, or mishandled, the COVID-19 pandemic. Kenny, who has turned into the world's leading physician, died under mysterious circumstances, forcing Stan, now an online whiskey consultant married to an Amazon Alexa in the form of a nagging wife, to return to his hometown and reunite with Kyle, now the South Park elementary school guidance counselor, while Cartman, who converted to Judaism, has a loving family and became a rabbi.

Kenny claimed that in the event of his death, his closest friends would know where to find his missing data about the origins of Covid if they just think like kids again. The remaining trio along with former classmates Tweek Tweak, Craig Tucker (still a couple together), Wendy Testaburger (married to some rando), Jimmy Valmer (a completely inoffensive late-night host), Token Black (a cop), and Clyde Donovan (an anti-vaxxer) do their best to try and figure out the source of Kenny's secret message but ultimately continue fighting and the film ends on a somber cliffhanger.