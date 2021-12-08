Superman & Lois Season 2 Trailer: The CW's Power Couple Is Back

Leaping long plot lines in a single bound, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) returns to save the day in the second season of the superhero drama series "Superman & Lois," and CW has just dropped a trailer of the super-duper goings-on to expect. To recap: last season, the titular hero and Steele, a.k.a John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) gave Clark's scoundrel half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) what for, and Irons' daughter, Natalie (Tayler Buck), emerged from a crash-landed ship on Earth-Prime. Everyone this season is relatively safe, but a hero's life is never easy.

The teaser trailer, less than a minute long, reveals a deep rift in Clark's relationship with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch); something is up, and she's not talking. It's noticeable to the point that Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) are asking how much longer she'll "be like this." For her part, Lois knows she's acting up: "Things haven't been okay for months, and I have been blaming you," she tells Clark. But she's not quite in a place where she can communicate to her husband, snapping at him in denial of his guess that it has something to do with "the Natalie thing" (Natalie is the daughter an alt-Lois had with John on his Earth – it's messy). Judging by her reaction, it seems like it's definitely a Natalie thing.