Superman & Lois Season 2 Trailer: The CW's Power Couple Is Back
Leaping long plot lines in a single bound, Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) returns to save the day in the second season of the superhero drama series "Superman & Lois," and CW has just dropped a trailer of the super-duper goings-on to expect. To recap: last season, the titular hero and Steele, a.k.a John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) gave Clark's scoundrel half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) what for, and Irons' daughter, Natalie (Tayler Buck), emerged from a crash-landed ship on Earth-Prime. Everyone this season is relatively safe, but a hero's life is never easy.
The teaser trailer, less than a minute long, reveals a deep rift in Clark's relationship with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch); something is up, and she's not talking. It's noticeable to the point that Jordan (Alexander Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) are asking how much longer she'll "be like this." For her part, Lois knows she's acting up: "Things haven't been okay for months, and I have been blaming you," she tells Clark. But she's not quite in a place where she can communicate to her husband, snapping at him in denial of his guess that it has something to do with "the Natalie thing" (Natalie is the daughter an alt-Lois had with John on his Earth – it's messy). Judging by her reaction, it seems like it's definitely a Natalie thing.
Superman & Lois Trailer
Elsewhere, Clark is getting nagged by a guy with an awful lot of notes for someone with zero superpowers. Clark's Department of Defense contacts Lt. Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen, previously of "Teen Wolf") has notes for the Superman, calling him "more of a liability than a hero." Anderson is still sore that Superman would not "join the team," which Kent rightfully called out as a disguised demand for national allegiance, something no proper hero would do (unless I guess, it's literally in your hero name like Captain America). That said, Kent does present a risk if his powers are growing inconsistent — a shot of him in a field hospital and other images of him clearly in physical pain underlines the idea that something is up, and it's probably not the flu.
Last year, the series premiere of "Superman & Lois" gifted The CW with its most massive viewership in that time slot in two years. The 90-minute premiere event averaged 1.71 million total viewers in its first-hour window, audience numbers not seen on the network since "The Flash" series broke records in 2019.
"Superman & Lois" comes back to the CW at 8 p.m. ET/PT on January 11, 2022.