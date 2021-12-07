Bond Producers Want To Work With No Time To Die Director Cary Fukunaga Again

Fukunaga is currently working on the Apple TV+ miniseries "Masters of the Air" with Barry Keoghan ("The Killing of a Sacred Deer," "Dunkirk"), but it would be fascinating to see him finish up one James Bond era and usher in another. "No Time to Die" is the definitive end for Daniel Craig's Bond, who has ruled over that realm for a cool 16 years, and since that chapter has closed, it feels like anything could happen. Fukunaga hasn't said one way or another if he'd like to dive back into the world of secret agents and very specific cocktail orders, but he was very clear about his feelings for Broccoli. In the same profile, he spoke warmly about collaborating with her, even if their working partnership was a little unusual. "I've never worked with producers that were so creatively involved," said Fukunaga. "But I also knew that going into it, I knew this is their baby. So I came into it very much with the perspective of how can I do my part to try to make this a good film."

More than anything, they both obviously have quite a bit of respect for each other. In fact, he describes working on "No Time to Die" as if it was a wild series of brainstorming sessions that Broccoli smoothly kept in line: "From the very beginning, we would sit at this round table at the Eon offices on Piccadilly, and Barbara would be getting coffees and teas and food and making sure everyone was fed and at the same time is completely running the meetings with 17 ideas thrown up against the wall."

Whether this is the end for Fukunaga and Broccoli's working relationship is hard to say. They're both definitely keeping busy, Fukunaga with that aforementioned war miniseries and Broccoli with producing projects like "Macbeth" on Broadway and "Till." But maybe they'll meet back up in that Picadilly office and throw another 17 ideas at the wall.