Munich: The Edge Of War Trailer: A Dark Way To Start The New Year
Today we have a trailer for the upcoming Netflix film "Munich: The Edge of War." The film is based on the novel "Munich" by Robert Harris. It's a look at a British spy trying help avoid WWII. Very cheery stuff to start off the new year. (FYI: We're heading into 2022, despite the fact that I can't remember any of 2020 or half of 2021. It's all wibbly wobbly timey wimey.)
Here is the info for you:
Adapted from Robert Harris' novel "Munich," "Munich: The Edge of War" sees two young men embroiled in one of the most crucial moments in 20th Century history. In the autumn of 1938, civil servant Hugh Legat accompanies British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to Munich in a desperate bid to broker peace with German leader Adolf Hitler. Once there, Legat encounters his old friend Paul von Hartmann, a German diplomat who has in his possession a document signaling Hitler's true intent: a war of conquest across Europe. Amid frantic negotiations at the Munich Conference, Hugh and Paul conspire to prevent a terrifying conflict.
You Can't Play Poker with a Gangster Without Having Some Cards Up One's Sleeves
"Munich: The Edge of War" is written by Ben Power and produced by Andrew Eaton. The film stars George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, and Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons. It's directed by Christian Schwochow. The trailer is pretty dark, particularly a scene where Hugh is trying to leave a state dinner with Adolf Hitler.
Sometimes with films based on historical subjects, it hurts the narrative that we know how it all turns out, but WWII is so horrifying that it never seems to take away from the tension. Not sure this is something I want to start my year with, but the trailer is intriguing.
In case you're interested in the book, it was published in 2017. Harris' other historical fiction books include "Fatherland," "Enigma," "Archangel," "Pompeii," "Imperium," "The Ghost," "Lustrum," "The Fear Index," "An Officer and a Spy," "Dictator," "Conclave," "The Second Sleep," and "V2." Harris also wrote the screenplay of his novel "Pompeii" for director Roman Polanski and co-wrote the script for "The Ghost" (which became "The Ghost Writer") with him.
"Munich: The Edge of War" will be released in select theaters on December 31, 2021, and will premiere on Netflix on January 21, 2022. Will you be watching? Let us know @slashfilm.