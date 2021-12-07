Munich: The Edge Of War Trailer: A Dark Way To Start The New Year

"Munich: The Edge of War" is written by Ben Power and produced by Andrew Eaton. The film stars George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, and Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons. It's directed by Christian Schwochow. The trailer is pretty dark, particularly a scene where Hugh is trying to leave a state dinner with Adolf Hitler.

Sometimes with films based on historical subjects, it hurts the narrative that we know how it all turns out, but WWII is so horrifying that it never seems to take away from the tension. Not sure this is something I want to start my year with, but the trailer is intriguing.

In case you're interested in the book, it was published in 2017. Harris' other historical fiction books include "Fatherland," "Enigma," "Archangel," "Pompeii," "Imperium," "The Ghost," "Lustrum," "The Fear Index," "An Officer and a Spy," "Dictator," "Conclave," "The Second Sleep," and "V2." Harris also wrote the screenplay of his novel "Pompeii" for director Roman Polanski and co-wrote the script for "The Ghost" (which became "The Ghost Writer") with him.

"Munich: The Edge of War" will be released in select theaters on December 31, 2021, and will premiere on Netflix on January 21, 2022.