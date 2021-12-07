Official Christmas Movie The Green Knight Is Returning To Theaters This Friday

In case there was any doubt, let's now officially declare "The Green Knight" to be a Christmas movie. In honor of the holiday season, A24 is bringing David Lowery's fantastic, fantastical adventure back to the big screen this weekend. Sure, the movie is already on Blu-ray and digital, so you could watch it from the safety of your own home. But if you wanted to see Dev Patel's jizz on the big screen, this is your chance. And what could be more festive than that?

Adapted from the 14th-century poem "Sir Gawain and the Green Knight," "The Green Knight" stars Dev Patel as Gawain, a knight who agrees to partake in a friendly Christmas game. That game: chopping the head off a giant supernatural knight. This kicks off a series of events that will lead Gawain on a quest to prove himself a man of honor or fail in disgrace. Happy holidays! Watch a Christmas-themed teaser for "The Green Knight" below.