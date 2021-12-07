Guillermo Del Toro 'Would Have Killed To Adapt' Pet Sematary

In Stephen King's "Pet Sematary," the Creed family moves to the small town of Ludlow, Maine, hoping for a fresh start. The father, Dr. Louis Creed, is leaving long, grueling hospital hours behind to be the campus doctor at the University of Maine, Orono. But the Creed family dreams soon turn to nightmares. The family cat, Church, is run down in the road, and Louis' neighbor and friend, elderly Jud Crandall, tells Louis about an ancient Miꞌkmaq burial ground deep in the woods behind Louis' house. This burial ground has the power to resurrect anything buried there – animal or human. The problem is those who come back to life come back changed, and usually homicidal. Hate it when that happens.

As the story goes, when King finished the novel, he felt he had gone too far – the book is bleak, complete with an infant being run down by a truck only to return as a murderous, cannibalistic monster. King tucked the manuscript away. However, when his publisher contract required him to produce a new title, he dug up "Pet Sematary." The book was published in 1983, and eventually, legendary horror filmmaker George A. Romero came on board to direct a film adaptation with King writing the script. However, producers felt that there was no more demand for Stephen King movies – something that seems almost inconceivable these days. Romero eventually walked away. However, in 1988 there was a Writers Guild of America strike, and Paramount needed material. Since they had King's script sitting around they decided to use it, bringing in filmmaker Mary Lambert. Lambert's "Pet Sematary" movie opened in 1989 and became a huge hit. Critics were mixed, but fans of King embraced the title. Lambert even went on to direct a sequel.

In the years since the 1989 film, there was talk of a new "Pet Sematary" film, and one of the possible directors mentioned for a reboot was Guillermo del Toro. The del Toro film never came together, though. In 2019, a new "Pet Sematary" arrived from filmmakers Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer. It, too, did well at the box office, and now Paramount is making a prequel film due to debut on Paramount+. But what of that del Toro adaptation?