Leonardo DiCaprio's Dad Has A Cameo Role In Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson's film "Licorice Pizza" is getting all kinds of Oscar buzz right now. It's a coming-of-age story set in the 1970s and it's got a fantastic cast. Here's the info for you if you haven't seen it yet:

"Licorice Pizza" is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

"Licorice Pizza" stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, and Benny Safdie. That's not all! According to a tweet from New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan, it's also got a cameo from Leonardo DiCaprio's dad, George DiCaprio.

DiCaprio the elder is a writer/producer/performance artist who also worked in underground comics. The info comes from an interview Buchanan did with director Paul Thomas Anderson that he speaks about in a Twitter thread.