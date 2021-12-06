West Side Story Has Been Banned In Saudi Arabia

In news that should surprise absolutely no one who pays any attention to the constant censorship of LGBTQ+ content in cinema and the way Hollywood frequently bends to the wills of overseas markets, "West Side Story" has been banned in Saudi Arabia. In a shocking turn of events, however, Disney will not be altering the film to appease other regional censors, which means the film will also not be seen in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, or Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are considered the strictest markets in terms of censorship, and even with edits would not have been granted a release certificate. The film was scheduled to be released on December 9, 2021, and major cinema websites had already been advertising ticket sales for the hit film. Saudi Arabia is a massive market for the international box office, so Disney's unwillingness to censor the film to appease them is, sincerely, a revolutionary move for the mega-corporation.

While the official reasoning for the film's ban is still unconfirmed, sources in the region told THR that it's due to the character update of Jets gang-member Anybodys, the historical "tomboy" member that is now canonically transgender and played by non-binary performer Iris Menas.

Homosexuality in all forms is illegal in the region, which means any LGBTQ+ references are explicitly banned. Anybodys is a beloved character in the mighty small canon of gender-nonconforming characters in musical theatre, which makes Disney's choice not to cut out the character all the more impactful.