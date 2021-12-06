Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans Sets A 2022 Release Date

"Catch Me If You Can." "Jaws." "Schindler's List." "West Side Story." The "Indiana Jones" franchise. Director, writer, producer, and all-around innovator Steven Spielberg is getting a big-screen story about his own childhood — and who better to tell it than the King of Entertainment himself?

"The Fablemans" is Spielberg's coming-of-age drama, loosely based on the filmmaker's early life and filmmaking trajectory, and we've now learned that it's set for a theatrical pre-Thanksgiving 2022 release. The feature is a tag-team effort from Universal Pictures and Amblin, already began shooting in July, and is scheduled to drop on November 23, 2022.

Taking a semi-autobiographical bent, "The Fabelmans" is set in Arizona, where Spielberg grew up before moving to California to study film at CSU Long Beach. Michelle Williams ("My Week With Marilyn"), Seth Rogen ("An American Pickle"), Paul Dano ("There Will Be Blood"), and Gabriel LaBelle star as influential figures in the "Munich" director's life. Williams and Dano are set to play parents inspired by Spielberg's own, while Rogen plays a callback avatar to Spielberg's favorite uncle. Julia Butters, that button-nosed pro who stole the show in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time Hollywood," will play the role of his sister, Anne. At the epicenter is LaBelle, the newcomer who plays ambitious young storyteller Sammy, and the movie centers around a cinephile's creative path from film fan to one of the most consistently high-grossing directors of all time.