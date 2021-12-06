Eternals Star Lia McHugh Teases Deleted Scene With Sprite And Dane

Anyway, in the post, we see a still image from the "Eternals" shoot. Sprite and Dane are looking up at something, while director Chloe Zhao stands between them. The caption reads, "What are we looking at?" Someone helpfully added the comment "*Harry Styles doing the Adore you dance*" and now that's all I can think of.

Sprite seems to be in the first outfit she wears in the modern portion of the film, which means this would likely have been early on in the story. /Film's own Hannah Shaw-Williams pointed out that this shot appears to be in the Natural History Museum in Oxford, England, though in the film it's supposed to be London's Natural History Museum, where Dane Whitman works.

Though we don't know the details, it's possible that this was a scene where Sprite explains the history of the Eternals to Dane, and she's taking him around the museum to show him bits of their past after he learns what's going on. One thing that she could potentially have shown him was the dagger she gifted to a human boy 7000 years in the past, which was shown to be part of a museum exhibit about pivotal objects from history. Despite their policy of non-interference, the Eternals have undoubtedly left traces of their existence; this very large gang of aliens has been on Earth for a long time, and stuff gets accumulated, you know? I could fill a museum with just the things I have in my junk drawer at home, and I suspect I'm not alone. There's also that ring that Sersi (Gemma Chan) gives Dane from his family. Oh, and a certain sword called the Ebony Blade that Dane checks out in the after-credits scene.

There are two other pics in the post, but they don't seem to be related to the scene, and the first pic is the only one that looks like a shot from a monitor. What do you make of it all? Let us know @slashfilm!