Encanto, Ghostbusters, Eternals Cross Minor Milestones In Quiet Weekend At The Box Office

Ridley Scott's awards-season hopeful "House of Gucci" rounded out the top three this weekend with $6.7 million in its second weekend, putting its worldwide total at $67.2 million. Interestingly enough, the movie has essentially a dead even 50/50 split between domestic and international ticket sales thus far. With a $75 million budget, it still has a long way to go to become profitable, but it may have somewhat long legs if it scores major awards nominations in the coming weeks. We shall see.

"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" didn't find a miracle in its second weekend, dropping 50.2% and taking in $2.6 million. The reboot from Sony and Constantine Film has earned $24.2 million worldwide, essentially making back its production budget. It won't be a hit, but because it was responsibly budgeted, it may not be a total disaster if enough people get curious and rent it once it's made available on premium VOD in the coming weeks (or possibly days). But hey, "Resident Evil" had a great run at the box office for nearly 20 years. They can't all be winners.

Looking ahead, we've got Steven Spielberg's much-anticipated "West Side Story" arriving this week, as well as the acclaimed A24 flick "Red Rocket, not to mention Arron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos." It will be a big weekend for Oscar hopefuls, as Netflix is also releasing "Don't Look Up" in select theaters.