Peacemaker Promo Introduces The New BFF Team Of Peacemaker & Vigilante

Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), from "The Suicide Squad" was many things, but a good friend was not one of them. The tighty-whities wearing government-sanctioned assassin, who's so devoted to peace he's willing to kill most anyone to get it, bonded with the rest of Task Force X over the course of their mission to Corto Maltese in James Gunn's DCEU movie, yet didn't blink an eye about having to murder his teammates to keep the U.S. government's involvement in Project Starfish under wraps. His co-workers in Gunn's upcoming "Peacemaker" series will understandably be all the less inclined to trust or befriend him after that stunt — with one exception.

That would be Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), a character created by George Pérez and Marv Wolfman for DC's "New Teen Titans" comic books in 1982. "Peacemaker" will mark the costumed hero's... er, vigilante's debut in the DCEU, where he starts out as a restaurant bus boy who's convinced he's already Peacemaker's BFF, as seen in the promo below.