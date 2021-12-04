Raised By Wolves Season 2 Teaser: Possessed Travis Fimmel And The Paranoid Androids

The second season of "Raised by Wolves" is set to follow Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim) as they take their children to a newly formed colony of atheists. Their attempts at survival on their own were somewhat unsuccessful, so now they're teamed up with some of the atheistic survivors of the Ark crash, including Sue (Niamh Algar). Sue's husband, Marcus (Travis Fimmel), has been possessed and believes himself to be a Mithraic prophet, and he is an ever-present danger out in the wilds of Kepler-22b.

The trailer shows Mother and Father bringing their children to the colony, with the hope that they can find peace and justice. Father is his typically optimistic self, but Mother is seen walking around with a rocket launcher. This follows their roles in season 1, where Mother was an android built for war, while Father was built for peace. Father's going to need to learn a little bit of ferocity from Mother, however, if this trailer is any indication of the kinds of danger the children might face. Not only do the android parents have to worry about the maniacal Marcus, but there's the whole issue of the creature that Mother gave birth to towards the end of last season. Her "child" is still out there somewhere, and it's probably starting to get big and hungry.

"Raised by Wolves" season 2 premieres on February 3, 2022, streaming exclusively on HBO Max.