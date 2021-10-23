Raised By Wolves Season 2 To Arrive On HBO Max In Early 2022
Praise Sol. As he intended, HBO Max series "Raised by Wolves" will be back for a second season in 2022. The announcement comes in a short clip before "Dune," which dropped on HBO Max Thursday. "Raised by Wolves" follows two androids, Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim), as they try to raise six human children on the uninhabited planet Kepler-22b.
Mother, Father, Six Kids, and a Flying Snake
On "Raised by Wolves," humanity is trying to survive in the fringes of space after Earth was destroyed in a holy war between the Mithraic, a religious group who worship the sun god Sol, and atheists. Mother and Father are deeply atheist and try to impress their lack of beliefs on the children, with varying success. Collider reports that season 2 will follow Mother, Father, and their children as they join a newly formed atheistic colony in the planet's mysterious tropical zone. They will have to carefully navigate the new society while also dealing with Mother's "natural child," a flying worm snake that she gave birth to at the end of last season.
All of the cast from season one will return, including Collin, Salim, Winta McGrath, Naimh Algar, Travis Fimmel, Jordan Loughran, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Aasiya Shah, Ivy Wong, and Matias Varela. Season two will see Peter Christofferson, James Harkness, Selina Jones, Morgan Santo, Kim Engelbrecht, and Jennifer Saayeng join the cast. Ridley Scott is the executive producer for the series with Aaron Guzikowski serving as creator.
Where Raised By Wolves Left Off
When we last saw Kepler-22b, Marcus (Travis Fimmel) was growing increasingly unstable, his new devotion to Sol making him doubt himself and everything he's known. His wife, Sue (Niamh Algar) managed to escape with the children who survived the Ark crash in tow. Sue and Mother formed an uneasy alliance and traveled together for somewhere safe for Mother to give birth. When she does, her child is a terrifying snake creature, likely put into her by some force waiting on the planet. (There's a giant snake skeleton just outside of their original camp.)
Meanwhile, Marcus and his remaining Mithraic soldiers aren't doing so great. After a power struggle, Marcus ends up poisoned by one of Mother's killer eyeballs and stumbles around the planet, witnessing hallucinations that include — you guessed it — snakes. He ends up encountering a group of atheists we've never seen before and kills all but one of them, introducing himself to their leaders as king of the world, sent to bring Sol's judgment.
Mother and Father attempt to kill the snake baby and themselves by flying directly into the core of the planet, but it doesn't work. Now the serpent spawn is out there, somewhere, and Marcus thinks he's some kind of violent Chosen One.
Season 2 can't get here fast enough, and it should debut some time in early 2022.