Raised By Wolves Season 2 To Arrive On HBO Max In Early 2022

When we last saw Kepler-22b, Marcus (Travis Fimmel) was growing increasingly unstable, his new devotion to Sol making him doubt himself and everything he's known. His wife, Sue (Niamh Algar) managed to escape with the children who survived the Ark crash in tow. Sue and Mother formed an uneasy alliance and traveled together for somewhere safe for Mother to give birth. When she does, her child is a terrifying snake creature, likely put into her by some force waiting on the planet. (There's a giant snake skeleton just outside of their original camp.)

Meanwhile, Marcus and his remaining Mithraic soldiers aren't doing so great. After a power struggle, Marcus ends up poisoned by one of Mother's killer eyeballs and stumbles around the planet, witnessing hallucinations that include — you guessed it — snakes. He ends up encountering a group of atheists we've never seen before and kills all but one of them, introducing himself to their leaders as king of the world, sent to bring Sol's judgment.

Mother and Father attempt to kill the snake baby and themselves by flying directly into the core of the planet, but it doesn't work. Now the serpent spawn is out there, somewhere, and Marcus thinks he's some kind of violent Chosen One.

Season 2 can't get here fast enough, and it should debut some time in early 2022.