Brad Pitt Racing Project From Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Starts A Bidding War

Kruger being attached is the only red flag for me. "The Ring" aside, his output, both produced and unproduced, over the last couple of decades has left a lot to be desired. He once wrote an adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub's "The Talisman" which was one of the worst adaptations I've ever read, but clearly, Kosinski likes him. They just worked together on "Top Gun: Maverick," so the fact that he's wanting to jump immediately into a new project with him, that it's attracting the best in the business and sparking a massive bidding war hushes that little personal grudge against Kruger quite a bit.

I was a big fan of James Mangold's "Ford v Ferrari," and that's something that is name-checked a couple of times in the THR piece breaking this story. We have no idea yet if this untitled film will be in that style — a racing drama — but it's a recent film, and while very much a "dad movie," it was a great "dad movie." The world needs a good "dad movie" from time to time, and if we're gonna get another one, it might as well be high-octane with Brad Pitt and shot by Kosinski.

In fact, THR reminds us that at one point both Pitt and Kosinski were attached to "Ford v. Ferrari" early on in the development cycle.