Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story Trailer: Because The World Needed A Tiger King Spin-Off, Apparently
Remember the beginning of the pandemic when we were all mesmerized/entertained/horrified by the Netflix series "Tiger King?" Remember when everyone was saying "Cool cats and kittens," and you had to watch the show just to figure out all the memes? Even a second season of "Tiger King" wasn't enough to get all the info out there on this insane story.
Today Netflix has announced a "Tiger King" spin-off titled, "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story," complete with a trailer. It certainly explains why he wasn't in the second season of the main show. Here is the synopsis for the show:
A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way. But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his "Tiger King" counterparts. Over three episodes, "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story" unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.
Oof, when you say a person is "shadier than any of his "Tiger King" counterparts," it's a lot to take in.
Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story Trailer
Well, this certainly looks sinister. There are only three episodes in the show, but from the trailer, it appears to be absolutely packed with info about one of the major players in "Tiger King." The series is directed by Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode and executive produced by Rebecca Chaiklin, Eric Goode, Chris Smith, Fisher Stevens, and Jeremy McBride.
I do have to take the teensiest bit of issue with the logline:
Shocking? Not really. It's not that shocking at all. Would anything be? Not that this isn't the exact way you should write a logline. I'm just saying that nothing about anyone in the series should shock anyone at all.
"Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story" will begin streaming on Netflix on December 10, 2021. If you're a betting person, I'd say the odds are pretty good that this isn't going to be the last iteration of this wild ride of a series. Will you be watching the very second it comes out like the rest of the world? Ah, the memes are going to be epic this time around. Let us know @slashfilm!