Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story Trailer: Because The World Needed A Tiger King Spin-Off, Apparently

Remember the beginning of the pandemic when we were all mesmerized/entertained/horrified by the Netflix series "Tiger King?" Remember when everyone was saying "Cool cats and kittens," and you had to watch the show just to figure out all the memes? Even a second season of "Tiger King" wasn't enough to get all the info out there on this insane story.

Today Netflix has announced a "Tiger King" spin-off titled, "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story," complete with a trailer. It certainly explains why he wasn't in the second season of the main show. Here is the synopsis for the show:

A lifelong showman, Doc Antle has built his various careers on theatrics, attracting a slew of admirers along the way. But beneath the eccentric, animal-loving facade lies a predator far more dangerous than his beloved big cats and a man shadier than any of his "Tiger King" counterparts. Over three episodes, "Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story" unpacks the truth about Doc, as witnesses come forward to share their troubling stories of abuse and intimidation that set him at the top of the food chain.

Oof, when you say a person is "shadier than any of his "Tiger King" counterparts," it's a lot to take in.