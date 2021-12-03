Star Wars Bits: The Book Of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, HasLab Rancor, Galactic Starcruiser, And More

Disney+ and Lucasfilm are kicking off the one month countdown to "The Book of Boba Fett" with two new TV spots, "Reign" and "Message," which you can watch above and below!

We also received two awesome posters featuring Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, along with confirmation that "The Book of Boba Fett" is a a seven-episode Original Series.

Witness the rise of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand in one month. #TheBookOfBobaFett, a seven-episode Original Series, begins December 29 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sKtqVQZEQq — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) November 29, 2021

Additionally, the latest issue of Empire confirms that Steph Green (HBO's "Watchmen," "The Americans") and Kevin Tancharoen ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and "Mortal Kombat: Legacy") have directed episodes of the series alongside Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

"The Book of Boba Fett" debuts on Disney+ on December 29. Barring any breaks, the finale will stream on February 9. Here is the official synopsis: