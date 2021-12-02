The Christie Affair, Limited Series Based On Agatha Christie's Disappearance, Is In The Works At Miramax TV

When prolific author Agatha Christie died in 1976, she left behind a 46-year marriage with her beloved husband. Her first marriage, however, was well documented as something of an emotional, "You can't make this up" roller coaster ride. Married to Archibald Christie only three months after meeting him in 1913, their relationship ultimately came to an end in 1926 when rumors of his infidelity became public knowledge and Christie herself suddenly disappeared for the span of 11 days. Already on the cusp of success as a writer, her temporary disappearance made headlines and she was eventually found in a hospital with apparently no memory of what had happened. The mysterious circumstances have been chronicled in an upcoming novel titled "The Christie Affair" written by Nina de Gramont, which appears to be a play on the British author's very first Hercule Poirot novel, "The Mysterious Affair at Styles."

According to Deadline, this novel has been optioned by Miramax into a limited series that will be written by British writer Juliette Towhidi ("Calendar Girls," "Love, Rosie," "Testament of Youth"). Told from the point of view of Archibald Christie's mistress, Nan O'Dea (herself a fictionalized version of her real-life counterpart, Nancy Neele), "The Christie Affair" takes a similar approach to a true moment in a public figure's life as the recent "Spencer" did with a crucial weekend in Princess Diana's life.

As Marc Helwig of Miramax TV said in a statement:

"Nina de Gramont has written an astonishingly smart, layered and immersive novel, delivering a fascinating glimpse into history, with the astounding and peculiar disappearance of Agatha Christie. This story is reminiscent of one of Christie's enigmatic works, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with Juliette Towhidi and our partners at The Gotham Group in bringing this truly captivating murder mystery to the screen."

The novel will be published on February 1, 2022. No premiere date for the limited series adaptation has been announced at this early juncture, but you can check out the Goodreads synopsis of the novel for a better idea of what to expect.