Red Stone Clip: Neal McDonough Plays A Hitman In This New Thriller [Exclusive]

The plot of "Red Stone" is described as:

"A dangerous hitman (Neal McDonough) is tasked with hunting down a teenager who witnessed the murder of his older brother at the hands of a ruthless Southern crime lord (Michael Cudlitz). The hired gun must track down the boy before either the rival henchmen or the F.B.I. find him first. As the hours tick down, the hitman begins to question his deadly ways and must choose which side he belongs to."

As hinted at in the above clip, it would seem that the birth of his grandson proves to be the impetus for Boon to "question his deadly ways," setting him on a path where the career criminal is at least open to the idea of giving up his killing business and lead a normal life. Because this is a movie, however, maybe don't expect that path to be a simple or straightforward one.

"Red Stone" is written and directed by Derek Presley, known for his previous directing work on "Ouija 3: The Charlie Charlie Challenge," "Cronus," and "Whitetail." In addition to McDonough and Cudlitz, the film also stars Dash Melrose ("Ida Red") as Motley Adams, Mike Dopud ("X-Men: Days of Future Past," "Power") as Agent Tanner, Alexandria DeBerry ("The Legend of the 5 Mile Cave") as Emily, Dominic Scott Kay ("Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End," "NCIS," "House M.D.") as Danny Adams, and more.

"Red Stone" is set for a limited release in select theaters and everywhere on premium video on demand and digital on December 3, 2021.