Stay In The Home Alone House With Your Family This Holiday Season, Courtesy Of Airbnb

Whether we want to admit it or not, any one of us who grew up watching "Home Alone" would kill to get to spend a cold Christmas night at Kevin's massive family home. Well, now you can!

Located north of downtown Chicago, this Winnetka home was the actual shooting location for the majority of that first "Home Alone" movie. It's not one of those places where the exterior was used and then everything you see inside was a set, so if you ever find yourself getting a peek inside, especially around Christmastime, you'll likely get overwhelmed with nostalgia.

Airbnb is offering one lucky fan, and up to three guests, a single night's stay at this house on December 12th (that's less than two weeks away), with a December 7th deadline to enter, which you can do via the Airbnb listing.