The Card Counter Arrives On Blu-Ray This Month

If you've been counting down the days until "The Card Counter" hits Blu-Ray, then try to keep a poker face and not show your elation while you mark your calendars for Tuesday, December 14, 2021. That's the day when writer-director Paul Schrader's crime drama comes to physical media — both Blu-Ray and DVD, for those of you still invested in DVD in the year of our Lord 2021.

You'll also be able to rent the movie at a normal price via digital outlets on that day. "The Card Counter" is currently available only for purchase on platforms like iTunes. It was previously available as a premium VOD rental, meaning you could rent it for $19.99 back in October (which I did; how 'bout you?)

The home media release of "The Card Counter" from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment will include "never-before-seen bonus content with cast and crew that take[s] you behind the scenes of the fascinating story." That includes a featurette entitled, "A High-Stakes World," where Schrader "discusses developing his signature characters and how the world of poker provided the perfect metaphor" for the main character's predicament. It "features additional interviews with the film's stars Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish as well as poker consultant, Joe Stapleton."