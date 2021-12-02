The Tragedy Of Macbeth Will Unleash Sound And Fury In IMAX
You've heard of Shakespeare in the Park? That's old news. Shakespeare at the Cinema — and specifically, Shakespeare in IMAX — is where it's at these days.
We knew Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth" would have a limited theatrical release starting on Christmas Day, but what we didn't know and what has my eyes widening even as I type this is that Coen and company are taking the "see it on the biggest screen possible" mantra of cinephiles to heart with a special IMAX event this Sunday, December 5, 2021.
If you live in the right city and can make it in time, you'll be able to see the Denzel Washington-led "Tragedy of Macbeth" — for free, no less — in participating IMAX theaters, as A24 and Apple Original Films partner for a "one-day-only global screening event." What's more, the movie will be "followed by a live Q&A with Joel Coen and Frances McDormand at AMC Lincoln Square [in New York City], livestreamed across select IMAX theaters in North America."
Entry to these free screenings is not guaranteed and will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" premiered at the New York Film Festival back in September and has earned universal acclaim from critics, including our own Hoai-Tran Bui, who called it "nothing short of magnificent" and gave it a 9.5 out of 10 in her review. If you're like me and are mostly a slave to streaming who does not live in one of the participating cities, never fear. You'll still be able to see the Scottish Play, or The Tragedy of You-Know-Who, or — if we must say it, and risk the Scottish curse — "The Tragedy of Macbeth" on Apple TV+ in January.
Locations and Times for The Tragedy of Macbeth in IMAX
Here's the full list of locations and times for "The Tragedy of Macbeth" IMAX event in North America:
BOSTON, MA - BOSTON COMMON 19 + IMAX - 4:00PM
BURBANK, CA – BURBANK 16 + IMAX - 1:00PM
WASHINGTON, DC – GEORGETOWN 14 + IMAX – 4:00PM
NEW YORK, NY - LINCOLN SQUARE 13 + IMAX - 4:00PM
NEW YORK, NY – EMPIRE 25 + IMAX – 4:00PM
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – METREON 16 + IMAX – 1:00PM
DALLAS, TX – NORTHPARK 15 + IMAX – 3:00PM
EDINA, MN – SOUTHDALE CENTER 16 + IMAX - 3:00PM
EMERYVILLE, CA – BAY STREET 16 + IMAX – 1:00PM
AUSTIN, TX – BARTON CREEK 14 + IMAX - 3:00PM
WESTMINSTER, CO – WESTMINSTER PROMENADE 24 + IMAX - 2:00PM
SAN DIEGO, CA – MISSION VALLEY 20 + IMAX – 1:00PM
BELLEVUE, WA – LINCOLN SQUARE CINEMA 16 + IMAX – 1:00PM
IRVINE, CA – IRVINE SPECTRUM AND IMAX - 1:00PM
SEATTLE, WA – THORNTON PLACE STADIUM 14 & IMAX - 1:00PM
ATLANTA, GA – ATLANTIC STATION 16 AND IMAX THEATRE - 4:00PM
CHICAGO, IL - CITY NORTH STADIUM 14 AND IMAX THEATRE - 3:00PM
NASHVILLE, TN – OPRY MILLS STADIUM 20 + IMAX – 3:00PM
PORTLAND, OR – BRIDGEPORT 17 + IMAX – 1:00PM
SAN ANTONIO, TX – SANTIKOS PALLADIUM 19 IMAX - 3:00PM
HOLLYWOOD, CA – TCL CHINESE THEATRE + IMAX – 1:00PM
TORONTO, ON, CANADA - SCOTIABANK THEATRE TORONTO – 4:00PM
Again, these times are for the event this Sunday, December 5, 2021. In addition to the above locations, there are a number of other theaters participating in Mexico, South America, and across Europe. More details can be found on the official Shakespeare at the Cinema website.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" is in theaters on December 25, 2021, and on Apple TV+ on January 14, 2022.