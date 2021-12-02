The Tragedy Of Macbeth Will Unleash Sound And Fury In IMAX

You've heard of Shakespeare in the Park? That's old news. Shakespeare at the Cinema — and specifically, Shakespeare in IMAX — is where it's at these days.

We knew Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth" would have a limited theatrical release starting on Christmas Day, but what we didn't know and what has my eyes widening even as I type this is that Coen and company are taking the "see it on the biggest screen possible" mantra of cinephiles to heart with a special IMAX event this Sunday, December 5, 2021.

If you live in the right city and can make it in time, you'll be able to see the Denzel Washington-led "Tragedy of Macbeth" — for free, no less — in participating IMAX theaters, as A24 and Apple Original Films partner for a "one-day-only global screening event." What's more, the movie will be "followed by a live Q&A with Joel Coen and Frances McDormand at AMC Lincoln Square [in New York City], livestreamed across select IMAX theaters in North America."

Entry to these free screenings is not guaranteed and will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The Tragedy of Macbeth" premiered at the New York Film Festival back in September and has earned universal acclaim from critics, including our own Hoai-Tran Bui, who called it "nothing short of magnificent" and gave it a 9.5 out of 10 in her review. If you're like me and are mostly a slave to streaming who does not live in one of the participating cities, never fear. You'll still be able to see the Scottish Play, or The Tragedy of You-Know-Who, or — if we must say it, and risk the Scottish curse — "The Tragedy of Macbeth" on Apple TV+ in January.